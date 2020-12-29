Pawar to Raj and Now Raut, ED Sword Hangs Over Heads of Maha Netas

“In the last one year, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik got notices and now you all are discussing my name,” said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a press conference on Monday, 28 December after his wife Varsha Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to the PMC bank scam.

Raut lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘going after the women of the household’ for political vendetta.

While his wife has snubbed the summons and sought time till 5 January to appear for questioning, Raut is not the first high-profile politician of Maharashtra to have faced the wrath of the central agency.