PMC Bank Case: Sanjay Raut’s Wife Seeks Time to Appear Before ED 

Varsha Raut has sought time from the Enforcement Directorate till 5 January, sources told The Quint.

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning in the PMC Bank money laundering case on 29 December, officials said on Sunday.
Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will not appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 29 December, in the PMC Bank scam case, as she has sought time from the agency till 5 January, sources told The Quint.

She was summoned by the ED in the case on Tuesday, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for allegedly receiving funds siphoned from the bank. This was the third summon that was issued as she had skipped the earlier two citing health reasons.

In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, Raut lashed out at the BJP and accused the party of using central agencies to target his family for political vendetta.

“Politics is about face-to-face conflict. Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice,” he said.

The ED has been probing certain officials in the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank since October last year, against the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) for allegedly causing "wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves".

