K’taka Mining Baron Janardhan Reddy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Karnataka's mining baron and former BJP minister Gali Janardhan Reddy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is admitted in a private hospital for treatment in the city, an official said on Sunday.

"Reddy is in a private hospital for treatment after he tested positive for corona virus on Saturday as he was not feeling well. As he is asymptomatic, he is responding to the treatment," a party official said.

Confirming that Reddy tested positive for the infection, state Health Minister B. Sriramulu said he would pray to God for his best friend's speedy recovery.