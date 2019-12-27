QKolkata: Mamata Lambasts Yediyurappa Over Payout & More

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lambasted her Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa for reneging on an assurance to pay ex gratia to the kin of two men allegedly killed in police firing in Mangalore and promised to send them compensation through her party’s labour arm.

In her fifth mass march in Calcutta against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, the Trinamul Congress supremo tore into the Karnataka chief minister.

(Source: The Telegraph)