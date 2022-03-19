'If Not Bhagavad Gita, What Else Will Impart Moral Values': Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka will take a call regarding the introduction of Bhagavad Gita in the state's school syllabus after holding relevant discussions, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, 19 March, adding that the Hindu holy scripture would inculcate moral values in children.

“You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?” he asked reporters, news agency PTI reported.

This comes after the BJP-led Gujarat government on Thursday, 17 March, announced that the 700-verse Hindu holy scripture will be a part of the state's school syllabus for Classes 6-12 from the academic year 2022-23.

“It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let’s see what details the education department comes out with,” Bommai said on Saturday, 19 March.