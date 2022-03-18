After Gujarat, Karnataka Govt Aims to Introduce Bhagavad Gita in School Syllabus

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka on Friday, 18 March, announced its plan to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus of all state schools.

This move comes after the BJP-led Gujarat government announced on Thursday, 17 March, that the 700-verse Hindu holy scripture will now be a part of the syllabus in all schools of the state for Classes 6-12 from the academic year 2022-23.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Friday that the Bhagavad Gita would be taught to school students under the Moral Science subject after consultation with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.