JD(S) Holds Talks With Prashant Kishor on Party Revival Strategy

Top JD(S) sources had recently revealed that the party leadership, after facing setbacks in successive polls, planned to hold talks with Kishor on plans to revive the party.

The JD(S), which bagged only 37 of 225 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls and came to power in alliance with the Congress with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, managed to win only one seat out of 28 in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Party patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was also defeated in the parliamentary polls.

The JD(S) later also failed to win even a single seat during the December 2019 bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in the state.