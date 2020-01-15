‘Jallikattu’ Kicks Off Amid Fanfare in Tamil Nadu, Over 35 Injured
'Jallikattu,’ the annual bull-taming event that is slated to be held in several parts of Tamil Nadu took off to a colorful start in Madurai on Wednesday, 15 January, on the occasion of Pongal, in which over 700 bulls and about 750 participants took part.
As the feisty bulls, one after the other started racing towards the lengthy sporting arena from the entrance, known as 'vadivasal,' young men waiting with bated breath strained every nerve to latch on to the hump of the animals.
"Don't touch the horns," "many men don't chase one animal," "allow the bull to go; it has won," were among the instructions that reverberated in the arena for the participants.
The Event Saw a Huge Number of Spectators Including Foreign Tourists
Similar events will be held at Palamedu tomorrow and in Alanganallur on 17 January and these are among the hugely popular bull taming contests in the state.
In each round, about 60 to 70 participants with color coded T-shirts and shorts took part. Festivity marked the event and scores of spectators from the gallery craned their necks to have a glimpse of determined men trying to get the better of the animals in a matter of seconds as soon as they were released into the arena.
The sporting arena was barricaded from the galleries and enclosures marked for spectators.
Speaking to PTI, an official said medical examination of both the men and animals decided their participation.
Some participants found to be under the influence of alcohol and restless animals were disallowed, he said.
35 People Undertook Medical Assistance While No Bull Was Injured
The official said over 35 men were injured, including participants, spectators, and some bull owners and a section of them were sent to a government hospital for treatment. However, no bull was injured, he added.
Elaborate security arrangements were made and access to medical facilities were on standby. The event was held under the supervision of a panel, led by a retired judge.
Three men who successfully held on to a high number of animals – between 10 and 15 bulls – were awarded the first three prizes. Also, others who dominated fewer or a single animal successfully were given a variety of prizes including vessels and silver coins.
