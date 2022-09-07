It Should Be ‘Main Front’, Not ‘Third Front’: Nitish Kumar on Opposition Unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, 7 September, pitched for uniting all non-BJP parties, saying it will be the "main front" and not the "third front".

Speaking to reporters after meeting several non-BJP leaders, Kumar said he had "very good and long discussions".

"If all non-BJP parties in various states come together, then an atmosphere will emerge for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where things would not remain one-sided. With whomever I talked to, there were positive discussions," he said.