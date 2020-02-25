Shrivastava Made Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order)

An order issued by the Home Department of the Delhi government said the officer is being appointed to the Delhi Police post with "immediate effect".

The Central Reserve Police Force, where Shrivastava was serving as the Special Director General (Training), also issued an order reliving the officer to join the new post after the Home Ministry ordered his premature repatriation from the paramilitary force.

Officials said Shrivastava, who has served the Delhi Police in various capacities in the past, has joined the new posting and is already interacting with police officials to control the violence that has engulfed parts of northeast Delhi since the last two days and has claimed 11 lives including that of a policeman.