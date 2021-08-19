Ghosting, Breadcrumbing: TMC-Cong Saga Is Basically Every Millennial Love Story

After the West Bengal elections of 2021, when the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, scored a massive victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tuning was the former’s weapon of choice to make a foray into national politics. And the Congress was the first party they swiped right on.

After the election – wherein the two parties were political opponents and refused to form an alliance against the BJP (touted as their common enemy) – both the TMC and the Congress softened their stance against each other. The Congress’ Bengal chief, Adhir Chowdhury, earlier a fiery critic of Mamata, does not publicly berate her anymore.

On her part, Mamata, after the elections emphasized on her “long-term” relationship with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, calling the party to unitedly fight the BJP, along with the rest of the Opposition.

“Hum akele kuch nahi," said Mamata while addressing Sonia Gandhi, a line Paxton Hall Yoshida would definitely have used on Devi if he knew Hindi. Important to note, though, that this is distinctively different from “Hum tumhaare bina nahi reh paayenge”, which is what Devi wanted Paxton to tell her.

But, in this case, the Congress got tuned good.