If Tamil Has to Survive, Hindutva Has to Win: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya

He further said, “Family is your party, but party is our family,” referring to the BJP.

Tejasvi Surya alleged that the DMK is anti-Tamil claiming that the party represents an ideology that is ‘anti-Hindu’.“The second thing that the DMK is anti-Tamil is because DMK represents a very bad, virulent ideology which is anti-Hindu. Every Tamil is a proud Hindu,” he said.

Tejasvi added that since DMK is anti-Hindu, it must be defeated. “Today, all youth of Tamil Nadu must ask one question to the hypocrites of DMK -- Hindu is bad, Hinduism is bad, Hindu beliefs are not there, but you want just Hindu votes? What is this, brother?” he said.