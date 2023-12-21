'Hain Taiyyar Hum' Says Congress, As It Prepares For Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.O

Before the CWC members could discuss the 2024 polls preparation, president Kharge began the meeting with a request that Rahul Gandhi hit the road again, with a Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.O, this time from East to West. Kharge said he has received many messages from party workers that a yatra from Gandhi will be beneficial in enthusing the cadre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and in light of the 3 state losses earlier this month.

While the party hasn’t yet officially announced the dates of the yatra, sources said that tentatively a 2-month long yatra between 15 January and 15 March is being considered.

Sources said Gandhi had the yatra’s east to west version in mind for a while now, and has been thinking of executing it. “After the Congress president, all the CWC members, unanimously also requested Rahul Gandhi to do the Yatra. The details of the Yatra and the decision of the Yatra will be taken without any delay,” KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, told the media after the meeting.

The CWC went on for four hours, and saw the participation of 76 Congress members, including the special invitees.