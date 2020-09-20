Derek O’Brien Tries Ripping Rule Book Amid Farm Bills Debate in RS

While Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the passing of the Bills a “watershed moment for Indian agriculture”, TMC MP Derek O’Brien called it the “murder of democracy” accusing the ruling dispensation of censoring the RSTV feed.

“They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day in the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don't spread propaganda,” he tweeted.

The passing of the Bills came amid massive protests by farmers across Haryana who have called for a ‘bandh’ in the state and have blocked all major roads including the highways.

House members and opposition leaders K K Ragesh, Derek O'Brien, Trichi Siva (DMK) and KC Venugopal also moved resolutions for sending the two Bills to a select committee of the House for consideration.