Kejriwal Changes Strategy, AAP to Attack BJP’s ‘Terrorist’ Slur

After several weeks of trying to keep the Delhi election campaign focussed on issues like water, roads, power, education and health, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to change its strategy. In the last leg of the campaign, it will adopt a far more confrontational approach towards the BJP.

This is said to have been provoked by the communally charged statements of BJP campaigners like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.