Be Civil, Says Congress on BJP Leader's 'Drug Addict' Jibe Against Rahul Gandhi

Amid an ongoing war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, 19 October, said that the BJP should apologise for its remarks against Rahul Gandhi, wherein Gandhi had been called "a drug addict and a drug peddler".

"Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me, and will apologise for their state president’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi," DK Shivakumar said in a tweet.