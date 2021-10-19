Karnataka Congress Withdraws Tweet Calling PM Modi 'Angootha Chhaap' After Row

A tweet posted by the Karnataka Congress on Monday, 18 October, sparked controversy after it referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'angootha chhaap' or illiterate.

"Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted in Kannada on Monday.