Rajya Sabha Resort Politics: How 2 Media Barons are Complicating Congress' Pitch

Incidentally, this time Subhash Chandra is contesting from Rajasthan.

40 Rajasthan Congress MLAs and a few independents were taken to a resort in Udaipur on Thursday—incidentally the same one where the party held its grand Chintan Shivir last month.

There are four seats up for grabs from Rajasthan and Congress has fielded 3 candidates in the state: Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari. Meanwhile, the BJP had fielded Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate. However, things got complicated when Subhash Chandra threw his hat in the ring, with support from the BJP. This means that now the competition for the four seats has increased, and the Congress is flexing its muscles to ensure the maths adds up in its favor.

Rajasthan is a 200-member assembly, and the Congress enjoys a majority with 108 MLAs. This means each candidate needs at least 41 votes to win. The Congress won’t find it difficult to elect 2 of its candidates, but for the third candidate, the party will be left with just 26 votes and needs a minimum of 15 more.

The BJP, on the other hand, has 71 MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly and while it should be able to comfortably elect one candidate (Tiwari), it will be left with just 30 votes and will need at least 11 more to ensure it can send Chandra to the upper house.

It is in such a situation that the independent candidates (13), and candidates from other smaller parties like CPI-M (2), BTP (2) and RLP (3) are being approached for support by both the Congress and the BJP.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has said that the BJP is "playing tricks of horse-trading" but that he is confident the Congress will win 3 of the 4 Rajasthan seats to the Rajya Sabha.