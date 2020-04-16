Disagree With PM on Many Issues But Now’s the Time to Unite: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter screenshot)

Disagree With PM on Many Issues But Now’s the Time to Unite: Rahul

The Quint
Politics

Amid the 40-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 16 April, said in a video-conference that the lockdown in no way defeats the virus, but only stops it for sometime, as he stressed on the need to ramp up testing.

"India's testing rate is very low at 199 per million so far. There is a need to ramp up testing... Push coronavirus testing aggressively, use testing strategically, assist states to fight it," he said, adding that the fight against COVID-19 should not be a top-down approach, but a bottom-up one.

“I disagree with Narendra Modi on a lot of issues but now is not the time to fight. Unite and fight the virus,” he declared.

“There should be strategic opening of lockdown... The fight against COVID-19 has only started, declaring victory now will be wrong.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by PTI
Loading...

On the issue of migrants, he called the Centre to work on a strategy, suggesting creation of a food net and implementing NYAY scheme to provide financial help to the poor, reported PTI.

"Create defensive package for MSMEs and protect big strategic companies," he told the government, as he warned of a massive economic backlash from the pandemic.

Also Read : A 40-Day Lockdown’s Kaafi Real But Will Migrant Labour Survive It?

(With inputs from PTI.)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Politics section for more stories.

Loading...