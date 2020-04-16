Disagree With PM on Many Issues But Now’s the Time to Unite: Rahul
Amid the 40-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 16 April, said in a video-conference that the lockdown in no way defeats the virus, but only stops it for sometime, as he stressed on the need to ramp up testing.
"India's testing rate is very low at 199 per million so far. There is a need to ramp up testing... Push coronavirus testing aggressively, use testing strategically, assist states to fight it," he said, adding that the fight against COVID-19 should not be a top-down approach, but a bottom-up one.
“I disagree with Narendra Modi on a lot of issues but now is not the time to fight. Unite and fight the virus,” he declared.
On the issue of migrants, he called the Centre to work on a strategy, suggesting creation of a food net and implementing NYAY scheme to provide financial help to the poor, reported PTI.
"Create defensive package for MSMEs and protect big strategic companies," he told the government, as he warned of a massive economic backlash from the pandemic.
(With inputs from PTI.)
