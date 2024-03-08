Congress' First List Includes Rahul Gandhi, Baghel & Tharoor: 4 Key Takeaways

The Congress party released its first list of contenders in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday, 8 March. The list of 39 contenders, includes some big names, such as former party president Rahul Gandhi who has been fielded from Kerala’s Wayanad, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon and Shashi Tharoor from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress’ list comes less than a week after BJP released its first list of 195 candidates.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Congress’ first list.