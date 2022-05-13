'Congress in Dire Need of Improvements': Sonia Gandhi at Chintan Shivir

"The party is facing unprecedented circumstances. Unusual situations can only be answered with unusual ways. A party, in order to stay alive and to make progress, has to make changes in itself from time to time. We need improvements in our strategies and our daily work," she continued, emphasising on "collective effort" in the process. "We have to keep the organisation above personal ambitions as the party has given us a lot and it is time to pay it back," Gandhi added.

The Chintan Shivir, which was called after the party's abysmal defeat in the recently held state Assembly elections, is being attended by over 400 delegates from the Congress, and will deliberate on structural reorganisation of the party.