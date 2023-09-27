Cauvery Water Row: Can INDIA Partners Congress & DMK Come Out of This Unscathed?

"The Cauvery dispute is an eternal one. It keeps going – and all governments have had to face this. But everyone likes to play politics with it. It is only when there's a drought or severe water scarcity in the states that it becomes a critical issue," opines Narayanan. "Although Karnataka claims scarcity, it doesn't seem severe enough."

And because of its perennial nature, the Cauvery dispute has hardly ever been a determining factor in an election, especially a general election, say experts.

"If you look at it historically, Cauvery has definitely been an emotive issue, and it has been a cumulative factor in elections, but never the thing that makes or breaks a government," says Deshmukh.

Prof Gowda tells The Quint that it is unlikely that the current dispute – despite the BJP's best efforts to portray otherwise – "would erupt in a way that would make a huge impact in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."

"This is because neither party can fully defy the water-sharing arrangement. There's always some space for negotiation based on the acuteness of water scarcity," he adds.