'Doesn't Want Distractions': Why Kamal Nath Snubbed INDIA Bloc's Bhopal Rally

"INDIA nahi hone wali… cancel ho gayi" (It (the Bhopal rally) is not going to happen; it has been cancelled)."

On Sunday, 17 August, while announcing the Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit's 'Jan Akrosh Rally' ahead of the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, party chief Kamal Nath sternly stated that the proposed 'INDIA' alliance rally in Bhopal would not happen.

Though the Congress appears divided on Kamal Nath's stance, MP election in-charge Randeep Surjewala said during a press conference that a decision on the rally's time and location had not been finalised yet.

Needless to say, the former chief minister's statement has churned out a strong political buzz in the state. Political commentators believe that Kamal Nath's snub finds relevance in his determination to not let anything distract him from the upcoming Assembly elections.