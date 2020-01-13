Left Workers Allegedly Attack BJP Kerala Unit Secy Inside Mosque

BJP Kerala state secretary AK Nazir was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki district on Sunday, 12 January, shortly after he participated in a programme on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), police said.

While the BJP alleged activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the pro-CPI(M) Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were behind the attack, police have maintained that since the incident took place inside a mosque, it was not clear who had attacked Nazir.

The BJP leader was obstructed by a group of people when he entered the Thookkupalam Jumah Masjid to offer prayers after the Jana Jagriti meeting.

However, the Imam allowed him to perform prayers.