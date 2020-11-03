Bihar: PM Modi Says NDA to be Re-Elected, Rahul Continues Rallies

Speaking at a public rally in Araria earlier in the morning, PM Modi said that Bihar is set to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “Bihar has given a clear message, on the basis of the initial information we're getting, that the state is set to re-elect the NDA government. Voters here have decided they'll take the state to newer heights.”

The PM also took a dig at opposition leaders’ comments about him being used to win state elections, saying that “Modi wins elections because he works to resolve the issues of all the (poor) mothers and sisters.”