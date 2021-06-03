Left Meet on CM’s Orders: Ex-WB Chief Secy Replies to Govt Notice

West Bengal former chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has reportedly responded to the Centre’s show-cause notice on Thursday, 3 June, over his absence from the Cyclone ‘Yaas’ review meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May.

Bandyopadhyay received the show-cause notice on 31 May, amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Bengal government.