Ex-WB Secy Gen Served Show-Cause Notice for Skipping PM Modi Meet

The Central government on Monday, 31 May, evening issued a show-cause notice to recently retired Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for failing to report to the department of personnel and training (DoPT) in Delhi on Monday morning.

As per official sources, a charge sheet may be issued against Bandyopadhyay, and disciplinary action may be taken, The Times of India reported.

The notice asks the retired chief secretary to explain his absence from PM Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Yaas in Bengal, NDTV reported. As per the report, the Centre’s notice was served under the Disaster Management Act and directs Bandopadhyay to respond within three days.

As per the law, disciplinary action can be initiated against an officer for up to a period of four years after his/her retirement.

Yesterday, after the Narendra Modi government ordered his transfer to the Centre on Friday, Bandyopadhyay retired as Bengal's Chief Secretary and was promptly appointed Chief Adviser by Mamata Banerjee.