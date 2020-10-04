Arjuna Awardee Shreyashi Singh Joins BJP, May Contest Bihar Polls 

With the Bihar Assembly election just weeks away, Arjuna Award-winning shooter Shreyashi Singh has joined the BJP in New Delhi. She is speculated to be fielded by the party in the upcoming polls.

Singh, also daughter of former Union minister, the late Digvijay Singh, said in a brief statement to the media, soon after joining the party: "To the best of my capabilities, I will embolden the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn Bihar into a developed state. I am with him on his Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign."