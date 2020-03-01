A Timeline of Key Events in Afghanistan’s 40 Years of Wars

The former Soviet Union marched into Afghanistan on Christmas Eve, 1979, claiming it was invited by the new Afghan communist leader, Babrak Karmal, setting the country on a path of 40 years of seemingly endless wars and conflict.

More than five million Afghans fled to Pakistan and three million to Iran after 1980, and today, Afghans still make up the world's second largest refugee population. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan to oust the Taliban regime, which had harbored al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Now, after an 18-year war, the possibility of peace has emerged as the United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal Saturday, 29 February - one that could offer a glimmer of hope to war-weary Afghans.

Here is a timeline of some key dates in Afghanistan's 40 years of wars.