‘Youth Hates Anarchy’: PM Modi Addresses Last Mann Ki Baat of 2019
Addressing the nation through his signature-radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 29 December said that the youth of this country hates anarchy and it questions the system when it doesn’t respond properly.
“Our youth hate anarchy, instability and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism. Young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade,” Modi Modi said on Mann ki Baat.
“Our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when system does not respond properly. I consider this to be a good thing,” he added.
The address to the nation comes amid nationwide protests, led primarily by the youth, against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens which have left at least 26 people dead across India.
The Prime Minister, however, did not address the recent pan-India protests directly.
He also lauded Parliamentarians for making the Parliament session productive and breaking records of the last 60 years.
(With inputs from PTI)