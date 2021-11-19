Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: Where & How to Watch Chandra Grahan in India Today
The partial phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 12:48 pm IST and will end at 04:17 pm IST.
A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in different parts of the world on Friday, 19 November 2021. According to EarthSky, it will be the longest partial lunar eclipse within a stretch of 1,000 years.
A partial lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between Sun and Moon, but do not form a straight line (like in Total Lunar Eclipse).
According to the Ministry of Earth Science (MoES), the Lunar Eclipse on Friday will be visible in parts of western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.
Lunar Eclipse is also known as Chandra Grahan in Hindi.
How & Where to Watch Chandra Grahan in India?
The press note released by MoES states that from India, the partial Lunar Eclipse on Friday, will be visible for a very short span of time. Sky gazers will be able to witness the ending of partial phase of the eclipse from extreme north eastern parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, just after moonrise.
People from other parts of India can check out the partial lunar eclipse on different livestreams.
