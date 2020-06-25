Regular time-tabled passenger train services including mail/express, passenger and suburban services have been cancelled till 12 August, a circular by the Railways Board said.According to the circular, special Rajdhani, and special mail/express train services which were started from 12 May and 1 June, respectively, will continue to operate."... All the tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 1 July to 12 August also will be cancelled and full refund generated," the circular further read.In another circular, the Railways said that “all tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey from 1 July to 12 August may be cancelled and full refunds generated.” “The special mail/express trains shall continue to be operated,” it added.This decision from the Railways comes amid rising coronavirus cases. As of Thursday, the country had recorded over 4.73 lakh COVID-19 cases and 14,894 deaths.Two hundred passenger trains were resumed by the government from 1 June, after weeks of suspension due to the nationwide lockdowns.My Train Journey to Jamshedpur met all Safety and Hygiene Checks