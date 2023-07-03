A UAPA Complaint,152 Accused, 2 Dead: Why Do Lawyers Find This FIR 'Baffling'?

Two years before his death, when the Maharashtra police threatened to arrest ex- Bombay High Court Justice Hosbet Suresh in 2018, he remained unfazed.

“Those who speak against the atrocities of the government are silenced. Many people today are criticising the government in large numbers, so how do you silence them? This is how. They are misusing wrong laws to arrest and confine them,” he told Sabrang India in an interview.

Little did Justice Suresh know then that this would continue long after he was gone.

Earlier this month, an FIR registered by the Telangana Police in 2022, naming Justice Suresh and 151 others, surfaced.

Those named in the FIR, filed under several sections of the UAPA, Arms Act and The Indian Penal Code (IPC) also included one other person who was dead and three of the Bhima Koregaon accused - Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Fereirra and Surendra Gadling.

“Unknown leaders, army sabs, militia sabs and banned Maoist party working against the government with the intention to kill the politicians, policemen and take over the power of the democratically elected government at gunpoint,” the FIR alleged.

But legal experts, in conversation with The Quint, pointed out several glaring loopholes in the way the FIR was registered.