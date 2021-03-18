Sexual Assault Case: SC Sets Aside HC’s Rakhi-For-Bail Condition
The SC noted that judges should “avoid making remarks that create stereotyping”.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 March, set aside an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had ordered the accused in a sexual harassment case to get a rakhi tied by his victim as a condition for bail in sexual offenses, reported Bar and Bench.
The apex-court bench, led by Justices AM Khanwilkar and S Ravindra Bhat, ruled on a petition filed by SC lawyer, Aparna Bhat and eight other women who challenged the order of the MP High Court, added the report.
The apex court passed the order noting that judges should “avoid making remarks that create stereotyping”, and issued directions on gender sensitisation of the judicial body, including judges and lawyers, reported News18.
WHAT WAS THE PLEA?
The report added Bhat’s plea contended, “There is a strong likelihood that such observations and directions may result in normalizing what is essentially a crime and has been recognized to be so by the law.”
Citing orders from other High Courts, the plea noted the de-sensitised approach of judges in cases of sexual violence which would end up trivialising such heinous offences, stated the report.
WHAT WAS THE MP HC’S ORDER?
The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had granted bail to an accused in the July 2020 sexual harassment case, on the condition that he would visit her on Raksha Bandhan with a box of sweets and request her to tie a rakhi on him.
The court ordered that he would promise to “protect her” and gift her Rs 11,000 as a part of the custom, and pay Rs 5,000 to the son of the complainant to purchase clothes and sweets.
According to NDTV, Justice Rohit Arya had stated, “The applicant, along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant with a Rakhi thread on 3 August 2020 at 11 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the Rakhi on him with the promise to protect her to the best of his abilities for all times to come.”
(With inputs from Bar and Bench, NDTV and News18)
