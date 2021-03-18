Sexual Assault Case: SC Sets Aside HC’s Rakhi-For-Bail Condition

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 March, set aside an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had ordered the accused in a sexual harassment case to get a rakhi tied by his victim as a condition for bail in sexual offenses, reported Bar and Bench.

The apex-court bench, led by Justices AM Khanwilkar and S Ravindra Bhat, ruled on a petition filed by SC lawyer, Aparna Bhat and eight other women who challenged the order of the MP High Court, added the report.

The apex court passed the order noting that judges should “avoid making remarks that create stereotyping”, and issued directions on gender sensitisation of the judicial body, including judges and lawyers, reported News18.