Court Asks Man to ‘Get Rakhi Tied’ By Woman He Allegedly Molested

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to an accused in the sexual harassment case, on the condition that he would visit her on Raksha Bandhan and request her to tie a rakhi on him. The court ordered that he would promise to "protect her" and give her a gift of Rs 11,000 as a part of the custom.

WHAT DID THE JUDGE SAY?

According to NDTV, Justice Rohit Arya said: