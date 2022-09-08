'Comparison With Sikh Turban Improper': Supreme Court to Lawyer in Hijab Case

The Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in Karnataka schools and colleges, orally remarked on Thursday, 8 September, that comparing the use of the hijab by Muslims to the use of the turban by Sikhs would not be proper.

The court's remark came in response to Advocate Nizam Pasha's submission that "if a Sikh has to wear a turban, and he is told not to come to school if he wears a turban, it is violative."

But Justice Hemant Gupta responded by saying: