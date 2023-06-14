'How Did Anurag Thakur Know When Probe Will End?' Experts on Wrestlers' Case

"We are witnessing a culture of impunity...which is not accidental or incidental...but it is by design," Supreme Court advocate Vrinda Grover said on Tuesday, 13 June, at a webinar organised by ANHAD and the National Alliance of People's Movement.

The topic of the webinar was, 'The Wrestlers’ Struggle: Accountability of Institutions'.

On the fact that sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh has not been arrested yet, advocate Shahrukh Alam added that it "is also reflective of what kind of investigation is going on."

Meanwhile, former Supreme Court Justice Madan Lokur said that the apex court should have monitored the probe in the case – something that they have done in the past, and "not with the view to see that the person is convicted," but "only to see that things do not go wrong."