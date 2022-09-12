Fundamental Rights, Privacy, Culture: Arguments on Day 4 of Hijab Hearing in SC

Thereby he went on to point out that Indian jurisprudence recognises culture as well as religion.

“The idea of unity in diversity comes from this preservation of composite culture,’’ he added, as he submitted that the high court had quoted fundamental duty under Article 51A(h), but had ignored 51A(f) which speaks of preserving "composite culture".

During the course of the hearing, Khurshid handed copies of the Holy Quran to the judges, but was reportedly told by Justice Gupta:



“With due respect, we will not like to keep the Holy Book. You may give us the print outs of the relevant verses.”

Among other arguments, Khurshid also quoted from the Puttaswamy judgment and said: “Choice of apparel and appearance is also an aspect of privacy.”



Thus, he argued that they will not say that the uniform ought to be dispensed with, but that there is something in addition with the uniform that should permitted.

The matter is slated for further hearing on Wednesday.