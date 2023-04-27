ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't Notify Fact-Check Unit Till 5 July': Govt in Response to Kunal Kamra Plea

Kunal Kamra had challenged the amended IT Rules under which a fact-check unit with sweeping powers was to be formed.

The Centre told the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 27 April, that it will not notify till 5 July the formation of  the government notified 'fact-check unit' under the Information Technology Rules.

This fact-checking unit, once constituted, will have the power to flag any content about any government business as 'fake', 'false' or 'misleading' and let intermediaries take action against it.

The government made the statement about not notifying it till 5 July  in response to a plea by stand up comic Kunal Kamra who recently filed a petition challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 that were notified by the government earlier this month.

