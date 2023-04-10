New IT Rules an Eyewash. Govt's Solo Fact-Checking Drive Has a Hidden Motive

Here is where any attempt by the government to be a super gatekeeper on its own content becomes suspicious on three counts.

First, the government does not have judicial powers over something that is a fundamental right to be supervised by none less than the Supreme Court or courts functioning under its supervision.

Second, there is a conflict of interest where the government itself judges its own content, much like a player keeping scores in a game in which she is playing herself.

Thirdly, any word like "misleading" being used in a fact-checking context gives the government sweeping powers to take down anything that seems to be harming its interests—or in plain speak, the interests of the current ruling party.

No wonder then that organisations like the Editors Guild of India are incensed about this policing attempt by the government. To be fair, the government only says it will flag central government-related content but that is still questionable because anything happening in a country can be deemed as 'government-related'. Moreover, freedom of the press typically means even the government's claims are supposed to be checked for accuracy and interpreted suitably by journalists.