‘Delay in Communication of Bail a Very Serious Deficiency’: Justice Chandrachud
The delay, Justice Chandrachud noted, "touches upon human liberty of every under-trial."
Pointing out a flaw in India’s criminal justice system, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday, 3 November, observed that “the delay in the communication of bail orders” is a “very serious deficiency”, as it “touches upon human liberty of every under-trial, or even a convict who has got suspension of sentence”, news agency PTI reported.
Adding that this needs to be addressed on a “war footing”, Justice Chandrachud, while speaking at an online event organised by the Allahabad High Court to inaugurate virtual courts and 'e-Sewa kendras’, also highlighted the importance of virtual courts and informed that such courts have already been set up in 12 states.
Referring to an initiative of the Orissa High Court that provides for the grant of "e-custody certificate" to all under-trial prisoners, Justice Chandrachud said, “That certificate will give us all the requisite data with regard to that particular under-trial or convict, right from initial remand to the subsequent progress of each case," PTI reported.
Earlier, chief justice NV Ramana-led bench had also expressed displeasure over reports of delay in implementation of bail orders and had informed that it would set up a "secure, credible and authentic channel" for transmission of orders.
Even in the digital age, the bench was quoted as saying, "we are still looking at the skies for the pigeons to communicate orders,” PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
