‘Delay in Communication of Bail a Very Serious Deficiency’: Justice Chandrachud

Pointing out a flaw in India’s criminal justice system, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday, 3 November, observed that “the delay in the communication of bail orders” is a “very serious deficiency”, as it “touches upon human liberty of every under-trial, or even a convict who has got suspension of sentence”, news agency PTI reported.

Adding that this needs to be addressed on a “war footing”, Justice Chandrachud, while speaking at an online event organised by the Allahabad High Court to inaugurate virtual courts and 'e-Sewa kendras’, also highlighted the importance of virtual courts and informed that such courts have already been set up in 12 states.