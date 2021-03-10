Don’t Control Digital News: Pleas Challenging New IT Rules Decoded

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, 10 March, issued a notice to the Centre over a plea moved by LiveLaw India, a legal media portal, challenging the validity of the new IT rules. In a similar petition, just a day earlier, the Foundation of Independent Journalists had argued before the Delhi High Court that the Centre’s new rules were ‘unconstitutional’.

The petitioners have claimed that these rules are ‘palpably illegal’ and an attempt to ‘seek control to regulate digital news media when the parent statute nowhere provides for such a remit.’