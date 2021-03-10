Kerala HC Issues Notice to Centre Over Plea Against New IT Rules
While seeking its response, the court has restricted the Centre from taking any action against LiveLaw for now.
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, 10 March, issued a notice to the central government over a plea moved by LiveLaw India, a legal media portal, challenging the validity of the new IT rules.
While seeking its response, the court has also restricted the central government from taking any action against LiveLaw under Part III of the new rules till the pendency of the present petition.
The New IT Rules
The 30-page document, titled Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, define social media companies and suggest a three-tier mechanism for regulation of all online media, which confers blocking powers to an inter-ministerial committee.
These rules also require social media intermediaries like Facebook and Twitter to deploy “automated tools” like AI to remove objectionable content and also make it mandatory for messaging platforms like WhatsApp to enable traceability of the first originator of the message, a move that could compromise end-to-end encryption.
The government’s recent move to introduce the new IT rules, which mean to regulate social media and digital news platforms, may have been part of a roadmap planned out by a Group of Ministers (GoM) during June and July 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recently accessed report shows.
New IT Rules 'Unconstitutional': Petitioner
Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Santosh Mathew argued that Section 87 of the Information Technology Act does not empower the central government to make a regulatory framework for news media.
Mathew further argued that the term ‘digital media’ is neither defined in the IT Act nor in the newly released rules.
The petitioner has contended that the ‘self-regulatory’ mechanism under the rules is ‘ironical’ as it requires prior approval of the concerned ministry.
Citing the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Shrey Singhal case, Mathew argued that the new Code of Ethics attempts to go against the spirit of procedural safeguards established in the judgment.
While seeking interim protection for LiveLaw, Mathew highlighted the specific concerns of the media portal and said:
“Somebody to whom the judgment is not palatable, may make a grievance, and we are required to sit in appeal over the content... We cannot be prosecuted because of somebody sitting in Delhi deciding the so-called ethical standards.”
Therefore, while recognising LiveLaw as a ‘news publisher’ under the rules, the Single Bench of Justice PV Asha granted interim protection to LiveLaw from any coercive action under Part III of the new Code of Media Ethics.
