'Presidential Notification On Article 370 Was Unconstitutional': Fali S Nariman

With the Supreme Court (SC) upholding the revocation of Article 370, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, eminent constitutional jurist Fali S Nariman on Monday, 11 December termed the "manner" in which the abrogation of Article 370 took place as "unconstitutional."

In an interview to MojoStory, Nariman said that the then President of India "did not have an authority to issue a notification on abrogating Article 370 as he did."