Article 370 LIVE Updates: 4 Years After Abrogation, SC To Deliver Verdict Today

A professor. A retired member of the Air Forces. A former IAS officer. A businessman. An artist.

These are only a few of the 22 people who have challenged the Union government’s 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 – which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) – at the Supreme Court of India. Their grounds for challenge are that the move was “unconstitutional” and “arbitrary”.

So, what exactly did these petitions revolve around? Who else challenged this in the top court? The Quint answers here.