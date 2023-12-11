Article 370 LIVE Updates: 4 Years After Abrogation, SC To Deliver Verdict Today

A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday, 11 December, its verdict on the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The central government abrogated Article 370 on 5 August 2019.
The five-judge bench, presided by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heard a batch of petitions in a marathon hearing of 16 days, and reserved its judgement on 5 September.
The bench also includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjeev Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.
Petitions heard by the Apex court challenged the dilution of Article 370, questioning the validity of the presidential orders dated 5 and 6 August 2019 that allowed this.
The bifurcation of the state into two union territories, including the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 which allowed this.
Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subramaniam, Dushyant Dave, and Rajiv Dhawan, among others argued on behalf of the petitioners.
Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in various of J&K ahead of the verdict.
'People Demand Restoration of Statehood': Congress' Ravinder Sharma
Ahead of the verdict, J&K Congress leader Ravinder Sharma told news agency ANI, "People are expecting a lot from the Supreme Court and we believe that the SC will rightly uphold the Constitution and the sentiments of the people... Elections have not been held for the last five and a half years... People demand early elections and restoration of statehood... We can only comment after the judgement comes..."
Artist, Ex-Judge & Others: Meet Those Challenging Article 370 Abrogation in SC
A professor. A retired member of the Air Forces. A former IAS officer. A businessman. An artist.
These are only a few of the 22 people who have challenged the Union government’s 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 – which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) – at the Supreme Court of India. Their grounds for challenge are that the move was “unconstitutional” and “arbitrary”.
So, what exactly did these petitions revolve around? Who else challenged this in the top court? The Quint answers here.
