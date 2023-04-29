ADVERTISEMENT

Afzal Ansari Convicted in Case Under Gangster Act, Stands To Lose MP Seat

Afzal's brother Mukhtar Ansari was also convicted under the Gangster Act and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
A Ghazipur MP/MLA court on Saturday, 29 April, convicted Afzal Ansari, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in a case registered under the Gangster Act. He has now been sentenced to four years in prison and fined Rs 1 lakh.

As per the provisions of the Representation of People Act, Ansari's stands to lose his Lok Sabha membership.

His brother Mukhtar Ansari was also convicted under the Gangster Act and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Mukhtar is already in jail in connection with another case. 

As per NDTV, the duo were accused in a kidnapping and murder case connected with the killing of Krishnand Rai, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA. The incident dates back to 2005.

(With inputs from Livelaw, NDTV, and News18.)

