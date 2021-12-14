Karnataka MLC Poll: BJP Gets Simple Majority in Council, Congress Bags 11 Seats

The elections to 25 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, polling for which was held on 10 December, has given the Bharatiya Janata Party a simple majority in the Upper House.

As counting concluded on Tuesday, 14 December, the saffron party secured 12 seats while Congress bagged 11. JD(S) managed to win only one seat (Hassan) out of the six that the party contested.

The result took the BJP’s strength in the Council from 32 to 38. Congress' strength fell to 26 from 29, and the number of JD (S) members has dropped to 9 from 12. The Council has 75 seats.