Poonch: 2 Policemen and 1 Army Jawan Injured in Ongoing Counter-Terrorism Ops
A Pakistani LeT terroirist, Zia Mustafa, was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a terrorist hideout.
Two policemen and an army jawan were injured in a counter-terrorism operation in Bhata Durian forest area of Poonch district, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, 24 October, as reported by ANI.
A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Zia Mustafa, was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of the terrorists' hideout during the ongoing operation, according to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police.
"During the search when team approached the hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and Indian army personnel in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire," J&K Police said, reported ANI.
The injured personnel were rushed to a nearby health centre and attempts were made for reinforcements. Search operation is still underway, India Today reported.
Gunfire shots can be heard in the video footage taken during the operation in Poonch.
Meanwhile, a terrorist group hiding in Rajouri and Poonch area was in regular touch with a terrorist who is lodged in a J&K jail, an official told India Today.
For the past 14 days, counter-insurgency operations are underway in the the area. On 14 October, one army officer and a soldier were killed in action during a counter-terror operation in Poonch.
(This is a developing story. With inputs from ANI, India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.