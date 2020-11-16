Graphs: How & Why Is Delhi Witnessing India’s Highest COVID Spike

Hospitals in Delhi have been witnessing a barrage of COVID-19 cases after the number of active cases in Delhi shot up from 21,490 on 13 October to 44,456 on 14 November.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government said that the national capital was witnessing a third wave. Alarmed by the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday evening, 15 November.