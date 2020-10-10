How & Why Bengaluru Is Emerging as India’s Worst Hit COVID-19 City

On Wednesday, 7 October, the Karnataka government issued orders to scale back the penalty amount for not wearing masks from Rs 1,000 to Rs 250 in urban areas, and from Rs 500 to Rs 100 in rural areas. The government decision to increase the fines were seen as a deterrent to the complacency that has kicked in.

“We were happy when the government decided to increase fines. We were seeing several cases in Bengaluru of people roaming without masks. So, when the government initially proposed to decrease the fines because of pressure from the regional media, we opposed the decision,” said a senior IAS officer in the BBMP.

The officer added that the government’s reasoning, that many people are saying that they cannot pay such heavy fines, doesn’t make sense.

“Such violations shouldn’t happen in the first place. Because people aren’t doing it, the fines are in place. This government is not strict anymore,” he added.